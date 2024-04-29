Glen Industries starts its second factory

Glen Industries Private Limited has set up its second factory at Jaugram in East Burdwan. It is coming up on four acres of land and the estimated investment would be Rs 500 crore in the next 4 to 5 years. Glen Industries is a leading manufacturer of biodegradable and compostable products. The Bhumi Pujan at the new site in east Burdwan was held recently. The new facility will specialize in the manufacturing of thermoformed food containers, injection moulded food containers, paper cups catering primarily to the export market.

Glen Industries is one of the leaders in paper straw market in India, supplying top FMCG companies across the country. With its existing plat at Poly Park, Dhulagarh, equipped with state-of-the-art machinery, the company has been able to compete effectively in the global market including the USA, Europe and Australia amidst tough competition from Chinese and Malaysian producers.

Mr Lalit Agarwal, chairman of Glen Industries Private Limited said: “The demand for plastcic products is fast increasing in West Bengal and we are working to meet this demand. This substantial investment not only signifies our commitment to sustainable development but demonstrates our dedication to contributing to the local economy by creating employment opportunities in the state.” He said after the first phase of investment there will be direct employment of 1,000- 1,200 people and once the factory is full operational 3,000 people will get work.

