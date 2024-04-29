Banners of TMC candidate wearing saffron party icons confuse voters

Voters in Bishnupur Lok Sabha constituency in Bankura district are a confused lot after posters and banners appeared featuring the Trinamul Congress candidate Sujata Mondal wearing a what appears to be a lotus brooch and a saffron ‘Uttorio’ (scarf). The banners and flexes bearing photographs of Sujata Mondal- the Trinamul Congress candidate for Bishnupur were seen hanging on the walls, tree branches beside the roads in Khandaghosh of East Burdwan that falls under Bishnupur constituency, Indas, Patrasayar today which perturbed both the Trinamul Congress and voters as well.

Sujata has been fielded by the TMC against Soumitra Khan, the BJP candidate and her ex-husband. Sujata was Soumitra’s first wife and they legally separated last year. The banners that appeared today bore Sujata’s name with Soumitra’s surname. The TMC has denied the responsibility for putting the banners, which also carries images of Trinamul Congress chairperson Mamata Banerjee and the party’s youth icon Abhishek Banerjee.

TMC district leader in Bankura Subhashis Batabyal said: “It’s a conspiracy by the BJP to confuse the voters.” The BJP, however, denied the responsibility. The party’s district general secretary Mrityunjoy Chandra said: “Only fools like them can believe that BJP would spend money to print their banners!”

