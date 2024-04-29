KMC sets up Manpower Evaluation Committee

The employees of Kolkata Municipal Corporation would now be rated according to their performance. The civic body has decided to evaluate its employees according to their efficiency for which a 16- member ‘Manpower Evaluation Committee’ has been formed by the KMC. The committee headed by the municipal commissioner comprises the additional municipal commissioner, joint municipal commissioner, municipal secretary, director general of various departments including those of water Supply, Building, Civil, Electrical, chief manager of Personnel Department, controlling offer of the IT department among others. The KMC has issued a circular announcing the decision.

The committee would examine, evaluate and streamline the manpower of the civic body working in various departments across, contractual and permanent staff. The measure, according to sources, is aimed at enhancing the operational efficiency and enabling optimal utilization of human resources. According to sources, the KMC is taking the step considering that with the evolving needs, the demand for continuous improvement in delivering quality service also arises. The civic body, therefore, is putting in efforts to introduce the system of evaluating the efficiency of its employees.

Meanwhile, considering the prevailing heat and the summer season, the KMC has increased water supply in the city. The water consumption in the summer is three times more than usual. According to sources in the civic body, the KMC is able to meet the increased water demand during summer. Even the pockets getting water through tankers are being supplied with increased volume of water in the prevailing heat wave.

Advertisement