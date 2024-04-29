Abhishek: Vote for TMC for continued development

Trinamul Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee said he would not be surprised if he wins the election by 5 lakh votes from Diamond Harbour Lok Sabha seat. “I had won by 3.21 lakh votes in 2019 and thought that I would win by 4 lakh votes. But now I find that I will not be surprised if I win the seat by 5 lakh votes,” he said. Mr Banerjee addressed a mammoth rally at Muchisa High School football ground at Budge Budge which falls under his Diamond Harbour Lok Sabha constituency.

He said on 13 May 2011, Mamata Banerjee had brought an end to 34 years of Left Front misrule and this year the vote will be held on 13 May and urged people to put an end to the autocratic, corrupt BJP government. Coming down heavily on the BJP, he said the saffron party took more than one and a half months to field a candidate. “Ask the CPI-M and BJP candidates how many times they had visited Diamond Harbour. They said Diamond Harbour model would be uprooted but they have no idea how deep is the root of development work that has taken place in the area,” he said. He said in the past 10 years Rs 5,580 crore have been spent in Diamond Harbour.

“I assure you that in the next 10 years we will spent Rs 10,000 crore and the Diamond Harbour model will be replicated in the 41 Lok Sabha constituencies in Bengal.” He said during the Covid19 pandemic, through 21 community kitchens, 10,000 party volunteers had sent food to 14 lakh people. He said 76,000 senior citizens in Diamond Harbour are now getting Rs 1,000 per month.

“From infrastructure development to the supply of drinking water in the past 10 years sea change has taken place in the area,” he said. Coming down heavily on the BJP for the statement by a party leader that Lakshmir Bhandar will come to an end within three months if BJJP comes to power, Mr Banerjee said: “Rest assured that it will implemented for as long as the Maa, Mati Manush government is in power in Bengal. 2.12 crore women in the state are getting Lakshmir Bhandar and the money has been enhanced to Rs 1,000 and Rs 1,200 per month. The state government is spending Rs 25,000 crore annually to pay Lakshmir Bhandar.

We stand by the people and this is our commitment.” Mr Banerjee urged people to vote for Trinamul Congress to continue the development projects in the state. “In times of need, remember we are always there beside you and will continue to do so in future. Keep faith in us and we will ensure your allround development,” he said.