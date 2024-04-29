Don’t divide your votes, Mamata urges in Malda

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today urged the people of Malda to ensure the BJP lost in Bengal by supporting only Trinamul Congress candidates. Addressing a public meeting at Sujapur in Maldah (Dakshin) Lok Sabha constituency, Miss Banerjee said: “Only you can stop the victory of the BJP. Don’t divide the anti-BJP vote by supporting the Congress candidate here. TMC has not yet won a Lok Sabha seat in Malda.

But the people of Malda and Murshidabad gave me huge support in 2021. As a result we stopped the BJP from coming to power.” Miss Banerjee said: “Please don’t divide the vote by supporting Congress. Congress will not win a single seat in Bengal. If you vote for Congress it would only help the BJP. Please vote only for the TMC. Congress is contesting the elections in association with the CPI-M, though I was willing to give up two seats in Malda for the Congress. Do you want me to surrender before the CPIM?” “If BJP wins, you will suffer. I have been protecting you.

BJP will implement NRC forcibly, if it comes to power, and will send you to detention camps. We are fighting on our own in Bengal. We are helping Congress in other states. We need to form a government in Delhi this time. If you really want us to form a government in Delhi, don’t divide votes, because only TMC can take on the BJP in Bengal and we need a decent number of Lok Sabha seats from Bengal to prevent the BJP from returning to power. I will lead INDIA to form the government in Delhi. People will vote where there is a strong political party,” Miss Banerjee said. Coming down heavily on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, following his statements made in a public meeting in Malda, Miss Banerjee said: “Modi Babu is trying to create divisions between Hindu and Muslim. I will maintain the unity of all religions unto my death.” Mangoes from Malda and Murshidabad are famous. Do mango lovers ask who produced the fruit, Hindu or Muslim, she asked.

Terming Mr Modi as ‘jobeater tiger’, Miss Banerjee said: “If there is any irregularities, it should be investigated and corrected. But we cannot accept the cancellation of all 26,000 teachers’ jobs.” She was referring to the recent Calcutta High Court order cancelling the appointment of all 25,753 persons empanelled in 2016 by the WBSSC for various categories of jobs in secondary and higher secondary schools in the state. “BJP keeps control over the court. My government is with those who lost their jobs and will meet its responsibility to them.

We have started a legal battle against the cancellation of appointments,” Miss Banerjee said. “BJP has taken away these people’s jobs with the help of lawyers backed by CPIM and Congress. Bengal will not surrender before them,” she said. “If BJP comes to power and implements Uniform Civil Code, you will face problems to maintain your culture and religion,” she added. Miss Banerjee said: “The outgoing MP didn’t speak a single word in Parliament for Bengal. Why will people vote for him? You have been supporting ABA Ghani Khan Choudhury, I didn’t have problems because I still respect him. As a family member of Ghani Khan, Mousam Noor is now Rajya Sabha member.

But the Congress candidate does not deserve support as a family member of Barkat da. TMC candidate Sehnaj Ali Rehan is more competent to raise your voices in the Parliament.” Miss Banerjee attended another public meeting at Habibpur in Maldah (Uttar) Parliamentary Constituency today and campaigned for her party candidate Prasun Banerjee.