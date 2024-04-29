Man thrashed for protesting against loud music

A resident of Bora Kamlapur area in Singur was attacked by members of the local club after he complained to police about loud music played over a public address system during a Kali Puja function yesterday evening. Shushoban Das, the victim, complained: “My house is barely few feet away from the local temple and the local club.

The local club organises Durga puja and other pujas in the temple. On any such occasion the club members for their merry making put up giant size DJ sound system and play music at full volume, defying all the prohibitory directives issued by the state and central authorities. My repeated request to the local club to lower the sound volume is always turned down. I have aged parents at my home, small children and myself. The intensity of the sound is so high that even after closing all the doors and windows we get no respite. On the occasion of Kali puja on Saturday evening, blaring sound system were put up. I informed the police. The police came on a round but instead of taking steps against the sound pollution law breakers, they asked me to bear with the situation.

Soon after the police left the club members barged into my house, mercilessly thrashed me, inflicting serious injuries. They also torn all my clothes and left me in an unconscious state. Later I was taken to singur gramin hospital. Previously on another occasion they attacked my aged parents when i was not at home. Today I lodged a FIR with the Singur police station.”

The secretary of Baji O DJ Box Birodhi Manch Mr Goutam Sarkar, who is carrying on a protest movement against sound pollution caused by high intensity fire works and sound systems condemned the attack on Shushoban Das by the local club members. “Meanwhile, Hooghly rural police SP Mr kamanasish Sen have assured to take stern steps against sound pollution law breakers and their act of hooliganism,” said Mr Sarkar