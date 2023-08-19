Mamata, Abhishek set to campaign in Dhupguri bypoll

Trinamul Congress chairperson Mamata Banerjee and party’s national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee will campaign for the party’s nominee in the forthcoming byelection in Dhupguri. The by-election will be held on 5 September and the result will be announced on 7 September.

Trinamul Congress has left no stone unturned to win the by-election and 37 leaders of the party, including ministers, MPs and MLAs will campaign for the party’s candidate Nirmal Chandra Roy. Tapashi Roy is the BJP candidate. Ministers Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay, Firhad Hakim, Dr Shsahi Panha, Chandrima Bhattacharya, Bratya Basu, Babul Supriyo, Aroop Biswas, Partho Bhowmick, Birbaha Hansda, Snehashis Chakraborty and Moloy Ghatak will take part in the campaign.

MPs, including party’s vicepresident Subrata Bakshi, Dr Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar Kalyan Banerjee, Mohua Moitra, Dr Shantanu Sen, Nusrat Jahan and Mimi Chakraborty will take part in the campaign. Actor-turned-politician Deb will also take part in the campaign. MLAs, including Soham Chakraborty, June Malliah will take part in the campaign along with Jaya Dutta, Debangshu Bhattacharya, Soumen Roy, Kunal Ghosh and Sudip Raha.

Senior Trinamul Congress leaders said the date and venue of the meetings, addressed by Miss Banerjee and Abhishek, has not yet been fixed. They said there will be both road shows and meetings. Though winning or losing the seat will not affect Trinamul Congress, the party does not want to take any risks and test its strength in the Rajbangshi belt before 2024 Lok Sabha election