Who is Banita Sandhu? Singer AP Dhillon’s rumoured girlfriend

Banita Sandhu is an actress brought up in Wales, England, also well-known for her work in Indian films. She made her screen debut in the Hindi film October (2018) before moving on to act in the 2019 American sci-fi TV series Pandora and the Tamil film Adithya Varma. Sardar Udham Singh, a 2021 biographical drama starring Vicky Kaushal, also features Sandhu.

Sandhu had an appearance in a Doublemint commercial for the Wrigley Company, which featured the song “Ek Ajnabee Haseena Se” as the background music; and another advert, for Vodafone India, which was broadcast during the Indian Premier League cricket season. She also featured in the movie ‘Mother Teresa & Me’ which also starred veteran Bollywood actor Deepti Naval. The film released in May, this year.

In addition to movies, Banita was a part of Diljit Dosanjh’s Jind Mahi music video. It released in 2018.

She has first-generation British Indian parents with whom she lived in Wales. When she was 18, she relocated to London to begin studying English literature at King’s College. When she was 11 years old, she had begun performing. She was also head girl in Newport’s Rougemont School.

In an exclusive interview with BBC, Sandhu disclosed that she informed her mother she wanted to be an actor when she was just 10 years old. “It’s a cliché to claim that you’ve always wanted to be an actress,” but it’s also real, Banita said. When I was younger, I used to watch soap operas in the hopes of becoming a part of them.

AP Dhillon and Banita Sandhu appeared together in the singer’s most recent music video, With You. It was out on August 11, rumors about them began to circulate. The couple is having romantic moments together in the video.

The new docu-series ‘AP Dhillon: First of a kind’, Jay Ahmed’s directorial, will follow Dhillon’s musical journey from a common Punjabi youngster to a famous singer.

Banita Sandhu’s recent Instagram post, featuring a teaser of the music video with just a yellow heart symbol, garnered popularity. The two individuals involved gained considerable attention as a result. AP Dhillon posted a red heart emoji in the post’s comments section.

AP Dhillon is currently in Mumbai, and he is not by himself. Salman Khan and Ranveer Singh among others attended the singer’s Wednesday night screening of his upcoming docuseries in Mumbai.