“Spread love not hate”: AP Dhillon after Shubh’s tour got cancelled

Indo-Canadian singer AP Dhillon, also known as Amritpal Singh Dhillon, recently took to his Instagram Story to address the controversy surrounding fellow Punjabi artist Shubhneet Singh, commonly known as Shubh. Allegations of his support for the Khalistan issue abruptly canceled Shubh’s planned tour in India.

In his post, AP Dhillon shared his perspective on the ongoing social uproar. He expressed the challenges faced by artists like himself, who often find it difficult to remain focused on their craft amidst the ever-present turmoil in the world. The singer acknowledged that no matter what he says or does, there will be narratives from various groups to suit their agendas, leading to more division.

Dhillon wrote, “I try to stay out of all the social mania as it is clear to me that regardless of what I say or do, it is a lost cause… someone, somewhere, is going to spin the narrative to their liking and create more division.”

As an artist, he highlighted the struggle of constantly second-guessing their actions to avoid unintentionally contributing to the divisiveness. AP Dhillon emphasized the importance of being mindful of people’s sentiments but lamented the pressure of having to weigh every move due to the fear of inadvertently adding fuel to the fire.

“Spread love not hate. Let’s start thinking for ourselves and not let hateful influences program our beliefs. We are ALL one. Let’s not let man made social constructs divide us. Division has gotten us to this point but unity is the key to the future,” he wrote.

He also pointed out that special interest and political groups frequently exploit artists’ public images to further their own goals. Despite this, he stressed that artists aim to create art that resonates with individuals irrespective of their background, emphasizing unity over divisive factors such as color, race, religion, nationality, or gender.

AP Dhillon’s message was a call to spread love rather than hate and encouraged independent thinking. He urged people not to allow negative influences to shape their beliefs and emphasized that we are all interconnected. He noted that social constructs have contributed to division but underlined the significance of unity as the path to a brighter future.

AP Dhillon and Shubh are two highly popular Canadian-Punjabi singers who have left a significant impact in this field.