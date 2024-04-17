AP Dhillon’s Coachella guitar smash justification divides social media

Amidst the electrifying vibes of Coachella 2024, AP Dhillon’s performance stirred up more than just music. The Punjabi sensation, known for his chart-topping hits and energetic stage presence, found himself at the center of a social media storm after an unexpected act – smashing his guitar.

The incident, which occurred during his set at the renowned music festival, sparked criticism from some corners of the internet. Fans were taken aback by the sight of their beloved artist destroying a symbol of musical expression.

However, rather than shrugging off the backlash, AP Dhillon took to Instagram to address the controversy head-on. In a post with candid snapshots from his Coachella performance, including the pivotal moment of guitar destruction, Dhillon offered a cryptic explanation: “The media is controlled and I’m out of control.”

Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AP DHILLON (@ap.dhillxn)

While some fans may have interpreted this as a rebellious declaration against mainstream norms, others found it to be a flimsy justification for his actions. The tribute to late Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, delivered through the unconventional means of guitar demolition, left many feeling conflicted.

AP Dhillon, born Amritpal Singh Dhillon, has made waves in the music industry with his fusion of Punjabi beats and contemporary rap. Alongside his fellow artists Gurinder Gill, Shinda Kahlon, and Gminxr, he forms a formidable collective under the banner of ‘Run-Up Records’.

Despite the controversy surrounding his Coachella performance, AP Dhillon remains a prominent figure in the world of Punjabi music. With multiple singles climbing the charts both in the UK and on Billboard, his influence shows no signs of waning.

As the debate over his onstage antics rages on, one thing is certain – AP Dhillon continues to defy expectations and push the boundaries of musical expression, for better or for worse.