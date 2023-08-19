AP Dhillon’s journey from Gurdaspur to becoming a music sensation

Amazon Prime Video’s latest docuseries, “AP Dhillon: First of a Kind,” invites viewers on an intimate journey through the life of a modern-day musical sensation. Comprising four compelling episodes, this series provides a backstage pass to AP Dhillon’s life while serving as an inspiring anthem for aspiring musicians. Let’s delve into AP Dhillon’s journey.

The series artfully chronicles his life, from his beginnings in the Punjab region to his meteoric rise in the global music scene. Each episode vividly portrays his growth, challenges, and triumphs.

Also Read: AP Dhillon’s parents

Advertisement

Beyond showcasing AP Dhillon’s artistic evolution, the series offers an authentic glimpse into the person behind the music. It places special emphasis on Dhillon’s deep connection with his family and community, underscoring his strong roots.

Amritpal Singh Dhillon, born into a Sikh family on January 10, 1993, in Gurdaspur, Punjab, India, embarked on his educational journey at the Little Flower Convent School. He later graduated in civil engineering from Baba Kuma Singh Ji Engineering College in Hoshiar Nagar.

AP Dhillon’s musical journey:

Dhillon kickstarted his music career in 2019 with singles like “Fake” and “Faraar.” In 2020, his track “Deadly,” produced by Gminxr, made a significant impact by entering the UK Asian chart, climbing to number 11. Additionally, it secured a spot in the top 5 on the UK Punjabi chart, setting the stage for his continued success.

Brown Munde:

In September 2020, he collaborated with Gurinder Gill, Gminxr, and Shinda Kahlon to release “Brown Munde.” The song’s music video featured notable figures like Nav, Sidhu Moose Wala, Money Musik, Anmol Dalwani, and Steel Banglez. Notably, it also made its mark on Apple Music charts in Canada. “Brown Munde” made a resounding debut, claiming the number one spot on the UK Asian chart, marking Dhillon’s second chart-topper.

In 2021, AP Dhillon and his team embarked on their inaugural live concert series. “Over The Top – The Takeover Tour,” performing in six major cities across India. Dhillon also entered into a brand association with Boat, further solidifying his presence in the music industry.

AP Dhillon’s journey, as unveiled in this docuseries, serves as an inspiration to budding artists. It offers an authentic look into the life of a rising musical star.