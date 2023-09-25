Baidyabati shooter Mehuli Ghosh wins silver medal in Asian Games

In the Asian Games 2023, air rifle shooter Mehuli Ghosh from Baidyabati, Hooghly district of West Bengal has brought fame to the country, her state and her town Baidyabati.

In the group event of 10 mt air rifle shooting, she won the silver medal securing 1886 points to her credit. In her individual performance, she fought back from her 6th position against world class shooters to gain the prestigious 2nd position.

The Chinese shooter won the gold medal securing 1896.6 points, and the bronze medal went to Mongolian shooter, who secured 1880 points.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has extended her heartfelt congratulations to Mehuli for her great achievement in Asian Games.