JD(S) suspends Prajwal Revanna over sex assault allegations

The JD(S) has suspended its sitting MP from Hassan Prajwal Revanna over sexual assault allegations as Congress intensified its attack against Prime Minister Narendra Modi for seeking votes for him.

The decision to suspend Prajwal was taken after a core committee meeting on Tuesday, which was also attended by former Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy.

The party has also issued a showcause notice to its MP, who is also NDA’s Lok Sabha candidate from Hassan.

Prajwal Revanna is the grandson of former prime minister HD Deve Gowda. He was booked in an alleged sexual harassment case on April 28 following a complaint by his former cook.

The police has registered a case against Revanna under sections 354A, 354D, 506, and 509 of the IPC on charges of sexual harassment, intimidation and outraging the dignity of a woman.

The development comes hours after Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that the BJP will always stand with the ‘matrushakti’ of the country.

“The BJP’s stand is clear that we stand with the ‘matrushakti’ of the country,” Shah said.

The Home Minister also asked why the Congress government in Karnataka didn’t take any action against the MP.

“I want to ask Congress, whose government is there? The government is of the Congress Party. Why have they not taken any action till now? We do not have to take action on this as this is a law and order issue of the state, the state government has to take action on it,” he said.

“It is very serious, we cannot tolerate it. We want to ask Congress that despite being in power, why hasn’t the government acted yet? Priyanka (Gandhi Vadra) ji should ask their Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister,” Shah added.