66.14% voting in first phase, 66.71% in second phase: EC

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday issued the final figures of voting in the first two phases of Lok Sabha election amid criticism from Opposition parties over the delay in declaring the final figure.

In the first phase of Lok Sabha elections, the voter turnout was recorded at 66.14 percent and 66.71 percent in the second phase, as per the final figure released by the poll panel. Voting for the first phase was held on 19th April and second phase on 26th April.

“In the ongoing General Elections, voter turnout of 66.14 percent has been recorded in phase 1 for 102 PCs (Parliamentary Constituencies) and 66.71 percent in phase 2 for 88 PCs that went for polls in the two phases,” the ECI said in a statement.

Earlier, Congress general secretary in-charge of Communications Jairam Ramesh in a post on X wrote, “For the first time, even 11 days after the first phase of the polls and four days after the second phase, the final voter turnout has not been published by the ECI. In the past, ECI used to publish the final voter turnout immediately after voting or within 24 hours. Only approximate polling figures are available on ECI’s website. What accounts for this delay?.”

“Additionally, the number of registered voters in each Lok Sabha constituency and the assembly constituencies included in that Lok Sabha constituency is also not available on the Commission’s website. It only shows the total number of voters in a state and the number of voters in each booth. It is essential for the Election Commission of India to be as timely and transparent about all election-related data,” he said.

Echoing similar sentiments, Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Derek O’brien in a post on X wrote, “Modi got the law changed in Parliament to get his own umpire and destroy the Election Commission. Now, after two phases, the EC yet to disclose final polling data. Why the delay ? The first two phases didn’t go well, did they! And EC, why no press conference after every phase?.”