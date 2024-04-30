BJP will not be able to cross 200 seats, says CM

Narendra Modi will have to explain why Rs 15 lakhs had not been deposited in the accounts of the people, two crore people did not get jobs, and the price of essential commodities and medicines is skyrocketing, Trinamul Congress chairperson Mamata Banerjee said this afternoon. She addressed two meetings at Bhagabangola and Khargram today. Coming down heavily on the BJP, Miss Banerjee said, “They are spending crores of rupees to upload false information on social media.

They have manipulated the agencies that are giving false figures regarding election results. They are dreaming of getting 400 seats; rest assured, they will not be able to cross 200 seats.” She said the BJP-led Centre does not have the guts to publish a white paper on the money they had given to the workers under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) scheme. “They have not paid a single penny after they lost the 2021 Assembly election to the job card holders. We have paid the dues to 59 lakh job card holders, and under the Karmashree scheme, the job card holders will get 50 days of work. We will clear money under the Awas Plus scheme.

The first instalment will be released towards the end of this year.” The BJP is an expert at telling lies and making false promises. “The leaders come before the election and confuse people by telling lies. They are interested in dividing people. They let loose one religion against the other, one community against the other. They divide people just to get a benefit out of it. To cast a vote in favour of the BJP is to invite the divisive force. It is the most autocratic, corrupt political party in the world,” she maintained, adding, “Before calling Trinamul Congress a party of thieves, Modi should see his face in a mirror.” Miss Banerjee said steps have been taken to improve the infrastructure in Murshidabad. Medical colleges have come up in the district.

The farmers engaged in making Murshidabad silk have been looked after. The insurance for the bidi workers is being paid by the state government. “We have looked after all sections of people. We have spent Rs 250 crore to prevent erosion in Murshidabad, which is the Centre’s responsibility.” Coming down heavily on the CPIM, she said, “People have not forgotten the oppression and red terror that had been unleashed by the CPIM in Bengal. They have fielded Md. Selim in Murshidabad to cut votes and defeat the Trinamul Congress. Do not waste your vote and cast it in favour of the Trinamul Congress to defeat an autocratic, partisan political party at the Centre,” she pointed out.