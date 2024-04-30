Why Kejriwal arrested just before general election, SC asks ED

Observing that life and liberty are “exceedingly important”, the Supreme Court on Tuesday asked the Enforcement Directorate why it arrested Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal just before the Lok Sabha election.

Hearing Kejriwal’s plea challenging his March 21 arrest by the central probe agency in a money laundering case linked to the alleged liqour policy irregularities, the court asked ED’s lawyer to respond to the query regarding the timing of the Delhi CM’s arrest.

The top court asked the ED to make it clear whether it can take up criminal proceedings without having gone through judicial proceedings in the case.

“No attachment action has been taken so far in this case, and if it has been done, then show how Kejriwal is involved in the matter,” Justice Sanjeev Khanna said, and asked, “Tell me, why the arrest before the general election?”

Drawing comparisons with the arrest of former Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia, the court noted that in Mr Sisodia’s case, the probe agency has claimed to have found material but nothing has been brought up in Mr Kejriwal’s case. The court also sought to know why there was such a huge gap between Kejriwal’s arrest and the beginning of the proceedings. The SC has given ED time till Friday to respond to its queries.

Earlier on Monday, Kejriwal told the Supreme Court that his non-appearance before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in pursuance to the repeated summons and his alleged non-cooperation cannot be a ground necessitating his arrest by the central agency on March 21, and the central agency has no material to take away his liberty.

Appearing for the incarcerated Delhi Chief Minister, senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi told a bench of Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Dipankar Datta that the “they (ED) have to demonstrate the necessity of arrest based on material available with the investigating agency.” Singhvi told the bench that from August 2022 till July 2023, in none of the material including the statements of the accused questioned by the ED and the charge-sheets including supplementary charge-sheets, Kejriwal’s name figures. To a question by the bench whether Kejriwal has been named in the charge-sheet filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation, Singhvi said that in none of the three charge-sheets and supplementary charge-sheets, the Chief Minister has been named as an accused. Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party has termed his arrest “biggest political conspiracy” to prevent him from campaigning in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The AAP claimed that the ED action against Kejriwal came on the directions from the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.