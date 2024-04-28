CM loses balance inside chopper, completes rally at Kulti

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee met with a freak accident while boarding her helicopter in Durgapur today.

Today, CM Mamata Banerjee was scheduled to address two election rallies for TMC candidate Shatrughan Sinha in Kulti and Asansol. From Durgapur, she took the chopper to travel to Kulti.

While trying to sit inside the chopper, she lost balance and slipped.

Immediately, the other staff pulled her up and then she managed to sit in her seat and the helicopter left for Kulti.

She attended both her election campaigns despite her fall inside the chopper in Durgapur.

Before this Lok Sabha election, the CM had fallen inside her house in Kalighat and received injuries on her forehead and during the 2021 Assembly polls, she had suffered a major injury and campaigned the rest of the polls confined on wheelchair throughout the state.