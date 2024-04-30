Anyone toying with women’s honour should not be spared: Modi in Telangana

Ahead of the second phase of elections in Karnataka, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said those who toy with the honour of women, notwithstanding their status, should not be spared.

Addressing a rally at Zaheerabad in Telangana which is adjacent to Karnataka, he did not mention JD(S) MP candidate Prajwal Revanna, but took the high moral ground claiming that while Congress prioritizes their vote bank over women’s safety, BJP puts it above all.

He also promised to do more on women safety in his third term in office.“Any person, whoever he is, how big he is, if he plays with the honour of women he should not be spared,” said the Prime Minister. Then taking a dig at the Congress government in Karnataka he added “Under Congress rule, not only are women’s rights endangered but so is their safety. When it comes to choosing between women’s safety and the vote bank Congress prioritizes the latter. In contrast BJP prioritizes women’s safety and respect above all else.”

The Prime Minister launched a stringent attack on the Congress, particularly on including Muslims in reservation for OBCs. Accusing the Opposition party of strengthening their vote bank (read Muslims) he said the Congress stole the rights of SC, ST and OBC through the backdoor.

He said though Lingayats and Marathas were among the 26 castes that aspired to be included in OBC list they were ignored but the Muslims were made OBCs overnight.

“But I want them to know, till the time I am alive, I will not let them give the reservation meant for Dalits, SCs, Sts and OBCs to the Muslims in the name of religion,” thundered the Prime Minister. The Congress not only insulted the country’s Constitution it even dumped its party constitution in the dustbin, citing how its own party president Sitaram Kesri was dumped by the party.

Attacking the Congress further he said, “ Whenever Congress is in power its politics has five symbols. First – fake slogans and fake promises, second is vote bank politics; third is encouraging mafia and criminals, fourth family oriented politics and fifth is corruption. Congress hand (electoral symbol) is made of these five fingers. Now in Telangana are also feeling the palm of Congress,” he said in a dig at the government in Telangana.

The Prime Minister also accused the Revanth Reddy led government of extorting money from the people of Telangana and sending the black money over to Delhi, calling it a “RR” (Revanth Reddy-Rahul Gandhi) tax.

He also said Congress and BRS were part of the same “corruption racket” since the BRS was found to be connected with the Delhi Liquor Scam and without naming AAP he indicated that the party with which it was linked was now in alliance with the Congress. He also said the Ram temple was the testament to the power of a strong, decisive and patriotic government.

He accused Congress of hampering the Ramnavami procession in Hyderabad so that its vote bank does not get annoyed and also putting roadblocks on the central government’s projects.