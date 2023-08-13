5 signs you are dehydrated

Dehydration occurs when our body loses more fluids than it takes in, leading to an imbalance in the body’s electrolytes and reduced ability to function properly. Recognising the signs of dehydration is crucial, as it’s essential to address it promptly to maintain overall health. Dr Deepak Jakhar, MBBS, MD Dermatologist, Co-Founder of Dermosphere Clinic guides us through signs that may indicate you are dehydrated, along with tips to prevent dehydration:

Dry, Flaky Skin: Your skin may feel tight, rough, or flaky. Fine lines and wrinkles may become more pronounced due to decreased skin elasticity.

Chapped or Cracked Lips: Your lips may feel dry, and tight, or develop cracks. Lips might appear red, irritated, or peeled.

Dull Complexion: Dehydration can lead to a lackluster complexion with less radiant and glowing skin.

Increased skin Sensitivity: Dehydrated skin can become more sensitive to irritants, leading to itching, redness, or discomfort.

Delayed Wound Healing: Dehydrated skin can have impaired wound healing and might take longer to recover from cuts or other injuries.

Tips to Prevent Dehydration and Maintain Skin and Lip Health:

Stay Hydrated Throughout the Day: Drinking adequate amount of water throughout the day will help in hydration. Set reminders to remind yourself to drink water regularly.

Consume Hydrating Foods: Eat water-rich fruits and vegetables like watermelon, cucumber, oranges, and lettuce. Incorporate foods rich in healthy fats like avocados and nuts, which support skin hydration.

Use Hydrating Skincare Products: Choose moisturisers and serums with ingredients like hyaluronic acid, glycerin, and ceramides to lock in moisture. Apply lip balm with hydrating ingredients like shea butter or coconut oil to keep lips moisturised.

Limit Hot Showers and Harsh Cleansers: Hot water and aggressive cleansers can strip the skin of natural oils, leading to dehydration. Use mild, hydrating cleansers and go for lukewarm

Protect Your Skin from the Sun: Apply sunscreen daily to shield your skin from UV radiation, which can contribute to skin dehydration. Wear clothes that fully protect you and seek shade when the sun is strongest.

Humidify Your Environment: Use a humidifier, especially during dry seasons, to add moisture to the air and prevent excessive skin dryness.

Moderate Caffeine and Alcohol Intake: Both caffeine and alcohol can have a diuretic effect, contributing to dehydration. Balance their consumption with increased water intake.