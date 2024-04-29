Summer breakfast recipes to keep you satiated and refreshed

With summer upon us, our bodies crave light, refreshing beverages to combat the rising temperatures. Whether it’s a glass of lassi, chaas, fruit juice, or a chilled soda, the sweltering heat and humidity make even tea and coffee feel excessive. During summer, our appetites tend to decrease as the heat, humidity, and sweat deter us from indulging in heavier fare like momos from roadside stalls. When it comes to kickstarting the day, we all seek something invigorating yet light that sustains our energy levels. Summer breakfast recipes incorporate foods that cool the body without compromising on nutrition. Here are a few to try:

Fruit Smoothies

While not typically recommended for daily consumption, this quick recipe is perfect for scorching days when you prefer spending minimal time in the kitchen. Simply blend your favorite fruits—whether bananas, apples, berries, or coconut—with your choice of dairy, a dash of maple syrup or honey, and plenty of ice. Blend until smooth, or freeze for a refreshing breakfast resembling fruit smoothie ice cream.

Poha and Yoghurt

Poha, a light dish that takes only 15 minutes to prepare, is an ideal summer breakfast option that leaves you feeling satisfied. Pair this airy breakfast with flavored yogurt for a filling and soul-nourishing start to your morning. For an added treat, accompany your poha with chaas, buttermilk, or even lassi—or why not iced tea?

Chilled Overnight Oats

What could be better than waking up to a breakfast that requires no morning effort? Simply combine oats and your choice of milk in a jar or bowl, add fruits and honey, and mix well. Top with additional fruits, chopped nuts, or coconut flakes, then refrigerate overnight. Enjoy chilled overnight oats when you’re pressed for time or simply want to relax with a good book on a hot summer day.

Frittata

For a breakfast that packs a punch with protein, fiber, vitamins, and nutrients, look no further than the humble frittata. Whisk together two eggs, then add tomatoes, grated carrots, bell peppers, and a sprinkle of cheese. Season with salt and pepper. Cook the mixture in a pan with a touch of butter or olive oil, or opt for an air-fryer frittata for a healthier twist.

Try these delightful breakfast options for a quick, energizing start to your day!