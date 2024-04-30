Escape the heat: Discover hidden villages in Darjeeling

Cool off from the summer heat by escaping to these charming villages near Darjeeling. While Kolkata swelters with temperatures soaring above 40 degrees Celsius, the serene environs of Darjeeling and its neighboring hills offer a delightful respite. The mere thought of a hill station getaway amid the scorching city sun brings a sense of relief. While Darjeeling and its quaint towns are the go-to destinations for many, true mountain aficionados seeking tranquility and adventure will find solace in the lesser-known gems nearby. Here, we’ve curated a list of idyllic retreats where you can beat the heat and unwind.

Pokhriabong:

For those yearning for a tranquil haven, Pokhriabong beckons with its serene hamlet life. Nestled just 30 km from Darjeeling, it offers a peaceful escape without being too far from the bustling town. Spend your days observing village life and birdwatching, and evenings indulging in hot plates of momos and Darjeeling tea.

Sittong:

A beloved destination for mountain enthusiasts, Sittong retains its peaceful charm amidst its popularity. Surrounded by rows of orange orchards and blessed with breathtaking views of Kanchenjunga, this village, located only 43 km from Darjeeling, offers homestays equipped with all the essentials for a comfortable stay.

Chatakpur:

Tucked away 21 km from Darjeeling, Chatakpur exudes rustic charm and eco-friendliness. Lose yourself in the lush green forests and soak in the majestic vistas of Kanchenjunga. Away from the monotony of daily life, savor leisurely mornings, delectable meals, and serene moments with a book in hand.

Rimbik:

Situated in close proximity to Singalila National Park, Rimbik, approximately 55 km from Darjeeling, is a paradise for adventure seekers. Embark on explorations of hidden trails amidst diverse flora and fauna, immersing yourself in the thrill of discovery.

Ramdhura:

If you crave respite not only from the heat but also from the rigors of professional life, Ramdhura is the perfect escape. Located 64 km from Darjeeling, it offers panoramic mountain views, glimpses of the majestic Kanchenjunga, and dense forests for the adventurous soul.

With train and bus tickets in high demand, ensure hassle-free travel by making reservations well in advance to these Darjeeling villages.

