Woman shot dead in North West Delhi

Woman shot dead: A 45-year-old woman was shot dead in Bharat Nagar area of North-West Delhi on Friday noon. She was found lying in a pool of blood on the third floor of her house located at JJ Colony, in Wazirpur.

On information a police team of Bharat Nagar reached the spot and rushed the victim to a nearby hospital immediately, where she was declared dead.

The deceased has been identified as Salma (45), a resident of JJ Colony, Wazirpur. It was gathered that earlier she used to work in a beauty parlour in Karol Bagh and presently she was working as a house maid.

A case under relevant sections has been registered and investigation has been initiated. During crime inspection three empty cartridges were recovered from the spot.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North West Delhi), Usha Rangnani said that during initial inquiry the accused has been identified and efforts are being made to nab him.

Further investigation is in progress.