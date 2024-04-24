Battle in Kerala

With all 20 Lok Sabha seats in Kerala at stake in the second phase of polling tomorrow, the electoral drama unfolds with its usual intensity, underscoring the unique political landscape of the state. The Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) and the Left Democratic Front (LDF) spearheaded by the Communist Party of India (Marxist) ~ CPI (M) ~ are once again at the forefront of this battle, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) making strenuous efforts to establish a presence in a state where it has traditionally been peripheral. Despite these efforts, including highprofile campaigns and rallies led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the BJP’s influence in Kerala remains limited.

The state’s political narrative continues to be dominated by the UDF and LDF, reflecting a deep-seated ideological divide that overshadows the BJP’s narrative. Interestingly, while the Congress and the CPI(M) align under the INDIA alliance at the national level to counter the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance, in Kerala, they remain fierce adversaries. This dual role showcases the complex dynamics of Indian politics where regional interests often dictate party alignments differently from national coalitions. Adding another layer to this complex political tapestry is Mr Rahul Gandhi, the Congress leader, contesting from Wayanad. His candidacy brings national attention to Kerala, emphasising the importance the Congress places on the state. Mr Gandhi’s presence in the fray is likely to invigorate the UDF’s campaign, providing them with a significant boost given his appeal among various demographic segments, particularly the youth and minorities.

The Congress’s strategy in Kerala, however, faces scrutiny, particularly its national stance against the BJP’s policies, including controversial ones like the Citizenship Amendment Act, positions it as a defender of secular and liberal values. The Left, meanwhile, continues to consolidate its base by focusing on local governance issues and leveraging its track record in managing the state’s affairs, particularly during natural calamities and the Covid crises. The LDF’s emphasis on social welfare programmes and their opposition to the BJP’s national policies resonate well with Kerala’s electorate, who are deeply politically conscious and value ideological consistency.

For the BJP, the challenge remains significant. Despite its national dominance, local strategies in Kerala have yet to bear fruit. The party’s efforts to woo voters through development promises and nationalist rhetoric have made limited inroads in a state where political loyalty is historically entrenched and ideologically driven. As Kerala heads to the polls on April 26, the likely scenario remains a continuation of the UDF-LDF binary, with the BJP’s impact expected to be limited. The real contest is between the Congress’s efforts to regain lost ground through its national figures and promises of progressive policies, and the Left’s endeavour to maintain its stronghold through consistent local governance and ideological purity. The electoral outcome will be a critical commentary on the evolving political priorities of Kerala’s electorate, reflecting broader national trends as well as localised political currents