ECI issues notification for 5th phase of LS polls

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Friday issued the notification for the fifth phase of voting in the 18th Lok Sabha polls to be held on 20th May.

The filing of the nominations began following the notification issued by the poll panel.

The polling will be held in 49 parliamentary constituencies spread across eight States and Union Territories (UTs) in the fifth phase. The States and UT include Bihar, Jharkhand, Maharashtra, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh.

Advertisement

The 49 Lok Sabha constituencies include 14 parliamentary seats from Uttar Pradesh, 13 from Maharashtra, seven from West Bengal, five each from Bihar and Odisha, three from Jharkhand, one each from Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh.

According to the notification, 3rd May is the last date of filing nominations. Scrutiny of nominations will take place on 4th May and the last date of withdrawal of candidature is 6th May.

As per the notification, the polling in all the 49 parliamentary seats will take place on 20th May.

The general elections are being held in seven phases between 19th April and 1st June. Counting will take place on 4th June.