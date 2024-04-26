UCC Modi’s guarantee, will be fulfilled at any cost: Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah asserted on Friday that the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in the country is a guarantee of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and it would be fulfilled at any cost.

Addressing an election rally at Piprai in the Ashoknagar district of Madhya Pradesh, the Home Minister accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and his party of trying to advocate personal laws. He stated that the BJP would never let the wicked schemes of the Congress fructify.

Shah told the large gathering that regardless of Rahul Gandhi and the Congress’s attempts to pursue politics of appeasement for their vote bank, the BJP stands firm in the way of their evil designs.

He criticised Rahul for declining the invitation to attend the consecration ceremony of Lord Ram in Ayodhya on 22 January this year.

The Home Minister claimed that the Modi government has successfully crushed the challenges of Naxalism and terrorism in the country. He pointed out that the problem of Naxalism has been resolved in Madhya Pradesh.

Referring to the revocation of Article 370 in Kashmir, the Home Minister highlighted how Congress and Rahul Gandhi had raised apprehensions that ‘rivers of blood’ would flow if that happened. Shah said that contrary to these fears, not even a single stone has been hurled after the decision, let aside the ‘rivers of blood’.

Ashoknagar falls within the Guna Lok Sabha constituency, where Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia is the BJP candidate. Voting in Guna will take place in the third phase on 7 May.