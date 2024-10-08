Victory dedicated to vision of ‘Viksit Haryana, Viksit Bharat’: CM Yogi

Expressing his delight over the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) third consecutive victory in the Haryana Assembly elections on Tuesday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath called it a victory dedicated to ‘viksit’ (development).

Taking to his social media account on X, CM Yogi extended his congratulations to BJP workers, office bearers, and voters.

In his message, CM Yogi stated that this victory, dedicated to the realisation of the ‘Viksit Haryana-Viksit Bharat’ vision, reflects the people’s unwavering trust in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s welfare policies, the effective leadership of Chief Minister Naib Singh Saini, and the strength of the BJP’s double-engine government.

He congratulated all the dedicated workers, office bearers, and esteemed voters for the party’s historic win in the Haryana Assembly elections of 2024.

CM Yogi also conveyed his heartfelt congratulations to the people of Haryana for bestowing the BJP, driven by the spirit of ‘Nation First’, the honour of serving them.

Meanwhile, UP Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya in his reaction to the Haryana assembly results, said, “I welcome the results of Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections. The public’s trust in PM Modi in Haryana, the support received, and the mandate given to the public’s desire to form the government again under the leadership of Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini. I congratulate PM Modi, J P Nadda, and all other party workers for this historic victory. This victory is not an ordinary victory. This is the defeat of Congress. I have full confidence that the way this glorious victory has been achieved in Haryana, similar victory will be achieved in Maharashtra and Jharkhand.”