Akhilesh hits out at UP govt’s handling of law and order situation

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav has alleged that the policy of zero tolerance against Crime and Corruption has become zero in Uttar Pradesh.

The SP chief charged that the police is kidnapping for ransom and the police is registering a case against the police.

” Now tell me where the zero tolerance is left. People are not getting justice anywhere in the state. Even the people of BJP are not getting justice and BJP people are against BJP,” he told media persons here on Saturday.

On the occassion Akhilesh Yadav announced that the party will celebrate Ambedkar Jayanti: Swabhiman Samman Samaroh in the entire state from April 8 to April 14.

Akhilesh Yadav further said that an IAS officer has been caught in corruption after a broker was nabbed. This is not a case of corruption but it was a dispute over sharing of the money.

SP President said that history should not be reversed and the history that does not take on the path of prosperity should not be turned because there is both good and evil in history.

” Ever since the Waqf Bill was passed, BJP people have been propagating against India Alliance. These people are nervous with PDA,” he claimed.

The SP chief on the occassion also gave advice that the government should learn from the US President that they are banning other countries to save the economy of their country.

” Will our government be able to ban China? This government is building expressways of lies. In a poster it was written that six expressways have been built and seven are under construction. These are all lies,” he charged.