Will end poverty in 3 years, make UP number one: Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has made a commitment to eradicate poverty from UP in the next three years and to make the state number one in the country.

CM Yogi was on a day-long visit to Maharajganj on Saturday, where he inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for 629 development projects worth ₹654 crore, including the inauguration of the Rohin Barrage.

During the public meeting organised on the occasion, the Chief Minister highlighted the achievements of both the central and state governments.

The Chief Minister stated, “The Waqf Board Amendment Act was recently passed in Parliament, which will put an end to the looting and illegal occupation of land in the name of Waqf.” He further emphasised that no one will be able to occupy the land designated for public purposes.

“Government property will now be used for public welfare, such as schools, hospitals, colleges, medical colleges, barrages, and housing projects,” he stated.

CM Yogi expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for their support in this regard. He also shared that in Uttar Pradesh, lakhs of acres of land had been illegally occupied in the name of the Waqf Board, preventing the proper welfare of the poor. However, with the new law, such exploitation will now be curbed.

On the occasion of Ashtami during Vasantik Navratri, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath paid his respects to Maa Banailiya Devi and highlighted the privilege of inaugurating the Rohin River Barrage in the Nautanwa assembly constituency. He stated, “This barrage will benefit 16,000 farmers and irrigate over 5,400 hectares of land.”

CM Yogi declared that the barrage will be named after Maa Banailiya Devi, noting that the water of the Rohin River, which flows from Nepal to Gorakhpur, is sweet and will serve the farmers for many years. He explained that while this barrage had been in demand for 25 years, previous governments were preoccupied with personal gains and looting land. “Now, this barrage will provide water for irrigation and flood protection while also creating new employment opportunities through the development of water bodies, tourism, boating, and restaurants,” he added.

The Chief Minister further emphasised the significant progress Uttar Pradesh has made in the past eight years, stating, “In 2017, UP was the seventh-largest economy in the country, but today it is the second-largest.” He also mentioned the inclusion of villages from tribes like Musahar, Vantangiya, and Tharu in various public welfare schemes.

Referring to key developments like the Kashi Vishwanath Dham, the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, and the Maha Kumbh, CM Yogi highlighted the unique blend of development and heritage in the state. He also recalled the Saryu Canal Project, stating that although it was initiated in 1972, it took 49 years to complete and was only finished under the leadership of the BJP government.

The Chief Minister highlighted the progress made in infrastructure development, stating that a network of four-lane roads has been established across the state.

Key roads, including the Gorakhpur-Nautanwa-Sonauli road and Farenda-Nautanwa road, are being converted into four-lane highways. Village roads, previously 3 metres wide, are now being expanded to 7 to 10 metres.

In the area of irrigation, millions of hectares of land have benefited from the Arjun Sahayak, Bansagar, and Saryu Canal projects. Over the last eight years, 23 lakh hectares of land have received irrigation facilities, and 14 lakh farmers have been provided with free tube well connections.

CM Yogi also mentioned the establishment of Atal Residential Schools for the children of workers and Chief Minister Composite Schools in every development block. “During the era of previous governments, it was a time of ‘one district, one mafia’; now we are providing ‘one district, one medical college,'” he said. He further added that before 2017, festivals were marked by fear, but now the rioters think twice before causing trouble.

He emphasised the ongoing work for farmers’ development, youth employment, women’s safety, and self-reliance, alongside the control of diseases like encephalitis, dengue, and malaria. Additionally, the promotion of Gaushalas and dairy production will be prioritised in Madhwalia, and soon, the Kendriya Vidyalaya and Sports Stadium will be inaugurated in Maharajganj.

The Chief Minister noted that Maharajganj leads the state in the Mukhyamantri Yuva Udyami Yojana, with 1,000 youths receiving interest-free loans. He also pointed out that the district administration will focus on promoting Kala Namak rice, Shrianna, natural farming, dairy, and fisheries. He stressed that this is a new India, where development work is carried out without discrimination. “Under the leadership of PM Modi, the country is witnessing the emergence of a new India,” he added.

Reflecting on India’s economic progress, CM Yogi shared that 10 years ago, India was the 11th-largest economy in the world. “Today, under PM Modi’s leadership, we have become the fifth-largest economy, and within the next two years, India will be the third-largest economic superpower.”

He highlighted the ongoing completion of projects such as highways, expressways, dry ports, railways, waterways, metro systems, and ropeways. A dry port is being developed in Sonauli, and following the supply of electricity to every household, the Har Ghar Nal Yojana is also nearing completion.

The Chief Minister concluded by saying that development is being carried out at a rapid pace, alongside efforts focused on public welfare. He also encouraged people to watch the Surya Tilak programme of Ramlala in Ayodhya on TV during Ram Navami and extended his best wishes for a Happy Navratri and Ram Navami to all.