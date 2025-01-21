UP govt set to launch campaign to promote drumstick to fight anemia

The Uttar Pradesh government is set to embark on a campaign to promote cultivation and consumption of drumstick (moringa) to address anemia among women and adolescents.

Targeting 35 blocks in Gorakhpur, Varanasi, and Jhansi, the initiative aims to tackle malnutrition, boost awareness, and improve health. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, a strong advocate of Moringa, is championing its plantation and use as part of this innovative project.

In collaboration with the State Family Planning Service Innovation Project Agency (SIFPSA) and the National Health Mission (NHM), Executive Director Dr. Pinky Jowal launched the campaign on Tuesday by unveiling the project logo coinciding with National Nutrition Month.

An intensive online awareness drive, including a WhatsApp helpline (9569703306) for information and suggestions on moringa, was initiated to highlight the benefits of its consumption.

SIFPSA Deputy General Manager Digvijay Trivedi stated: “Awareness about moringa will be promoted through paintings in Ayushman Arogya Mandirs, 100 schools, and Anganwadi centers, highlighting its benefits. Additionally, posters, banners, and informational leaflets on moringa’s health advantages will be included in the “Shagun Kit” for newlywed couples, encouraging its use during pregnancy.”

Incentives will be offered at the district level to encourage survival rates and innovative practices related to moringa cultivation and usage. Awards for first, second, and third places, along with consolation prizes, will be distributed based on merit.

To foster community engagement, monthly and quarterly online meetings will be conducted with ASHA workers, BCPM representatives, partner organizations like UNICEF, and other stakeholders to share experiences and strategies.

Moringa, often called a miraculous health tree, is known for its exceptional nutritional and medicinal properties. Its leaves, fruits, and seeds are rich in essential nutrients like iron, calcium, vitamin C, and antioxidants, making it highly effective in addressing nutritional deficiencies and diseases, particularly anemia.

According to experts, 100 grams of moringa leaves contain:

9x more protein than curd

7x more vitamin C than oranges

4x more vitamin A than carrots

15x more potassium than bananas

25x more iron than spinach

17x more calcium than milk