Sukhu govt putting CSK Agriculture University, Palampur, at stake: BJP

BJP state president Dr Rajiv Bindal has accused the Himachal Pradesh Congress government of putting CSK Agricultural University, Palampur, at stake.

In a statement on Tuesday, Bindal claimed that the government is working towards dismantling major institutions in Himachal Pradesh.

“Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu’s government closed the Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission, an institution that provided jobs, as soon as it came to power. After that, 1,100 institutions and 800 schools were closed across the state. Now it is bent on putting at risk the CSK Agricultural University, Palampur,” he alleged, accusing the government of having decided to destroy the country’s renowned agricultural institute that produces agricultural experts for the country every year.

“Preparations are being made to do real estate business by handing over 115 acres of land of the Agricultural University to private companies. This is not in the interest of Himachal Pradesh,” he claimed, cautioning that the BJP will strongly oppose any such decision and will stage a protest march to Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha.

He claimed that the Sukhu government is planning to hand over Atal Adarsh Vidyalaya — whose buildings were constructed on government land at government expense — to private entities. This move undermines the interests of Himachal and is highly condemnable.