Himachal Govt intensifies crackdown on drug trafficking

Intensifying crackdown on drug trafficking, Himachal Pradesh Police detained eight habitual offenders under Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (PIT-NDPS) Act within one week.

A spokesperson of the Police Department said the detainees, who are from Nurpur, Sirmaur, Chamba, Baddi-Barotiwala-Nalagarh (Solan district) and Kangra, have repeatedly been found involved in drug trafficking.

The stringent action under the PIT NDPS Act aims to curb the activities of repeat offenders and dismantle drug networks operating in the state, he added.

This demonstrates the state’s unwavering commitment to eradicating the drug menace, under the directives of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, he said.

The Chief Minister has taken a zero-tolerance approach toward drug-related crimes and has directed the Police Department to take decisive action against those involved, regardless of their status, he added.

Sukhu has also held multiple high-level meetings with the police and other relevant departments to ensure strict enforcement of anti-drug laws.

The present state government has been actively implementing the PIT-NDPS Act, reinforcing preventive detention measures.

An Advisory Board, chaired by a Justice of the Himachal Pradesh High Court, was established on April 23, 2023 to oversee legal aspects of detentions.

The Act was first enforced in the year 2024, leading to the detention of four individuals. With the recent detentions, the total number of individuals detained under its provisions has risen to twelve, said the spokesperson.

Further financial investigations into the assets of those detained are ongoing and necessary legal action will be taken based on the findings, he added.

The state government remains committed to making the state drug-free and will continue its relentless fight against the drug mafia, said the spokesperson.