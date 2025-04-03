BJP demands CBI probe into HPPCL Chief Engineer’s death

The BJP held a candle march protest on Thursday evening, demanding a CBI probe into the death of Himachal Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (HPPCL) Chief Engineer Vimal Negi.

Alleging that the statements of Corporation Director Desh Raj and former Managing Director Harikesh Meena are yet to be recorded, the party stated that the BJP alleges that the government is not serious about the investigation, and therefore, the case should be handed over to the CBI.

Advertisement

A candle march was organised by the Shimla district unit of the BJP from Sher-e-Punjab to CTO. BJP workers also paid floral tributes to Vimal Negi’s photograph after the march.

Advertisement

Former Minister Suresh Bhardwaj questioned the delay in recording the statements of HPPCL Director Deshraj and former Managing Director Harikesh Meena.

“Desh Raj is still absconding, and Harikesh Meena has gone on leave. So far, only the statements of Vimal’s wife and relatives were recorded in this regard,” he said.

BJP leader Ravi Mehta said that the police investigation into Vimal Negi’s death has not yet achieved any significant success.

“The police have named only HPPCL Corporation Director Desh Raj in the FIR, whereas Negi’s wife has named two officials of the Corporation in her complaint,” he rued.

The High Court’s rejection of Desh Raj’s anticipatory bail plea clearly indicates that the police have not been able to reach him even after the rejection of the bail plea. This raises serious questions and doubts, said Sanjay Sood.