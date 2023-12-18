Punjab Police crack down on gangsters; in one month seven encounters

As the AAP government begins preparations for the Lok Sabha elections while boasting a peaceful and prosperous Punjab, the Punjab Police’s new motto is going hard against gangsters.

“We don’t back down from a fight, but we also don’t back down when criminals try to flee, shoot at us, or target civilians,” a senior police official remarked in reference to a recent incident that exemplified the new approach.

In the last three weeks, there have been seven incidents between the police and gangsters in Ludhiana, Mansa, Patiala, and Mohali. Two of the gangsters have died and six others have been injured. In addition, four police officers were shot and injured. Only the previous four days have seen six of these interactions.

According to sources, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann gave the police the order to put an end to the threat posed by gangsters. IG Sukhchain Singh, the police spokesperson, alluded to the tough attitude against the criminals during a press conference earlier this week, stating that the chief minister had issued explicit directives that no criminal would be permitted to set foot in the state.

This marks a significant change in the Punjab Police’s approach to dealing with seasoned criminals, particularly gangsters. Apart from the execution of two gunmen, Maanu Kussa and Jagroop Roopa, in the Sidhu Moosewala homicide case, there have been sporadic reports of run-ins with gangsters. These are the first consecutive meetings that have happened in this government.

An apprehended gangster/shooter was brought to a certain location to retrieve a hidden weapon, and in at least three instances, he fired at the police while brandishing the firearm. In retaliatory fire, he was either killed or seriously wounded.

According to sources, the authorities wished to send the gangsters a strong message telling them to stop committing crimes in the state.

About the extortion calls made by the gangsters, the police have filed 130 FIRs this year and detained 117 suspects. An estimated 2,000 gang members, belonging to about 500 gangs or modules under the control of ten big groups, are found throughout Punjab.