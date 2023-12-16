Prez, PM, others pay tributes to heroes of India’s victory in 1971 war with Pak

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday paid tribute to the heroes of India’s victory over Pakistan in the 1971 war on the occasion of ‘Vijay Diwas’.

“Their valour and dedication remain a source of immense pride for the nation. Their sacrifices and unwavering spirit will forever be etched in the people’s hearts and our nation’s history,” he wrote on X.

The PM said India salutes their courage and remembers their indomitable spirit. “Today, on Vijay Diwas, we pay heartfelt tributes to all the brave heroes who dutifully served India in 1971, ensuring a decisive victory,” he said.

President Droupadi Murmu also paid homage to armed forces personnel for displaying “unparalleled courage” and achieving a “historic victory” on the occasion of ‘Vijay Diwas’. “The nation remembers with gratitude the selfless sacrifice made by our armed forces during the 1971 war. On Vijay Diwas, I pay homage to the bravehearts who displayed unparalleled courage and achieved historic victory,” Ms. Murmu said.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Chief of Defence Staff, Gen Anil Chauhan, Army Chief, Gen Manoj Pande, IAF Vice Chief, Air Marshal Amar Preet Singh, and Navy Chief, Admiral R Hari Kumar paid their respects to the fallen soldiers at the National War Memorial.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah also paid tributes. In a post on ‘X,’ Mallikarjun Kharge said, “We bow to the indomitable courage, valour and determination of our Armed Forces and Mukti Bahini.” “The geography of the world changed today in 1971, as our brave Indian Armed Forces defeated Pakistan and liberated Bangladesh. It was a momentous occasion for humanity, under the dynamic and decisive leadership of Indira Gandhi. We bow to the indomitable courage, valour and determination of our Armed Forces and Mukti Bahini,” Kharge said.

India’s decisive win over Pakistan led to the creation of Bangladesh. Vijay Diwas is observed annually to commemorate this victory.