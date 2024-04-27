Modi blames TMC for nearly 26k people losing their jobs

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday blamed the Trinamul Congress for cancellation of the appointment of nearly 26,000 teachers and nonteaching staff in state schools by a Calcutta High Court judgment. Addressing a public meeting in Malda today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said: “TMC has spoiled the future of youths in West Bengal because of the massive recruitment scam in the education department.

Recently 26,000 families have lost their livelihood. They are now in trouble since they gave money to TMC leaders for jobs after taking loans.” “Scams have become the culture in Bengal during the tenure of the Trinamul Congress. The TMC is involved in massive scams running into thousands of crores of rupees including the Sarada and Rose Valley scams, scams involving cattle smuggling, coal, PDS, civic bodies and other sectors. TMC commits scams and people suffer for it,” Mr Modi said, adding that no work is done here without cut money and commission. “Earlier the Left and now TMC has tarnished the image of West Bengal that had led the country and sacrificed a lot during the freedom movement.

TMC has prevented Central government’s developmental programmes from being implemented. TMC has shut the doors of development in Bengal,” he said. Mr Modi had to stop his speech as the excited crowd shouted slogans welcoming him. The meeting venue at Nityananpur, located on the border between t wo LS constituencies in Malda district, was jampacked. A delighted Mr Modi said: “Either I was born in Bengal in my previous birth or I will be born here in my next birth.” Mr Modi also criticised the TMC for appeasement politics by opposing the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act in West Bengal. PM Modi also came down heavily on the INDIA alliance.

