PM to flag off 5 Vande Bharat trains from Bhopal on Tuesday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday and flag off five Vande Bharat trains from the city’s Rani Kamalapati Railway Station.

The five Vande Bharat trains are Rani Kamalapati-Jabalpur Vande Bharat Express; Khajuraho-Bhopal-Indore Vande Bharat Express; Madgaon-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express; Dharwad-Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express; and Hatia-Patna Vande Bharat Express.

The Rani Kamalapati-Jabalpur Vande Bharat Express will connect Mahakaushal Region (Jabalpur) to the Central Region (Bhopal) of Madhya Pradesh. Also, tourist places like Bheraghat, Pachmarhi, Satpura etc will also be benefitted by improved connectivity. The train will be faster by about 30 minutes as compared to the existing fastest train in the route.

The Khajuraho-Bhopal-Indore Vande Bharat Express will improve the connectivity of Malwa Region (Indore) and Bundelkhand Region (Khajuraho) to Central Region (Bhopal). This will benefit important tourist sites like Mahakaleshwar, Mandu, Maheshwar, Khajuraho, Panna. The train will be about two hours and thirty minutes faster than the fastest existing train on the route.

The Madgaon (Goa)-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express will be Goa’s first Vande Bharat Express. It will run between Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and Goa’s Madgaon station. It will help save about one hour of journey time, when compared with the current fastest train connecting the two places.

The Dharwad–Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express will connect important cities in Karnataka-Dharwad, Hubballi and Davangere – with State Capital Bengaluru. It will immensely benefit tourists, students, industrialists etc in the region. The train will be faster by about 30 minutes as compared to the existing fastest train in the route.

The Hatia-Patna Vande Bharat Express will be the first Vande Bharat for Jharkhand and Bihar. Enhancing connectivity between Patna and Ranchi, the train will be a boon for tourists, students and businessmen. It will help save about one hour and 25 minutes journey time, when compared with the current fastest train connecting the two places.

The Prime Minister’s proposed programme for Lalpur and Pakaria in the State have been postponed due to forecast of heavy rainfall, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Chauhan tweeted.