LS polls: PM Modi to campaign in Maharashtra, T’gana today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday will address public meetings in Maharashtra and Telangana, respectively.

During his visit to Maharashtra, Prime Minister Modi will address three public meetings in Madha (at 11 a.m.), Osmanabad (1 p.m.) and Latur (2:30 p.m.) districts. Later, he will address another public meeting in Telangana’s Zaheerabad district (4:30 p.m.).

Home Minister Amit Shah will address one public meeting each in Assam, West Bengal and Gujarat, respectively.

Amit Shah will first address a press conference at the Assam BJP office in Guwahati (at 10 a.m.), followed by a public meeting at Bisnupur football ground in Rasulpur, Katwa district of West Bengal (at 12 p.m.) and later address another public meeting at the Panchayat office in Naroda village of Ahmedabad (at 7:30 p.m.).

Major political developments that will unfold across the country today:

*BJP National President J.P. Nadda will address public rallies in Karnataka where he will first address an intellectual meeting in Shivamogga district at Prerana Hall, PESITM College near Sagar Road. Later, he will hold a roadshow in Haveri district at 3 p.m. in Byadagi from Chandraguttemma Devi Temple near Gandhi Nagar till Subhash Circle.

*Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will address two public meetings in Madhya Pradesh, one at 12:50 p.m. in Khandwa district and another at 2:20 p.m. in Barwani district.

*Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Madhya Pradesh Congress Chief Jitu Patwari will hold a joint public meeting in Madhya Pradesh’s Bhind district at 11:30 a.m. at the M.J.S. ground.

*Aam Aadmi Party and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh will hold a Sankalp Sabha tiled ‘Julm ka Jawaab Vote Se’ in Haryana’s Kurukshetra Lok Sabha constituency at 4 p.m. at the Maharana Pratap Bhavan in Radaur Assembly constituency.

*Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge will address one public meeting each in Chhattisgarh and Karnataka.

*Kharge will first address a press conference at 12 p.m. in Raipur (Chhattisgarh) followed by a public meeting at 2:15 p.m. in Janjgir-Champa (Chhattisgarh). Later, he will address a public meeting at Chittapur in Kalaburgi district of Karnataka at 6:30 p.m.

*Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and BJP leader Yogi Adityanath will visit West Bengal and address public meetings in Behrampore, Birbhum and Asansol districts.