PM Modi tells girl holding a sketch of him at rally, “You’ll Get Tired”

At a rally in Chhattisgarh today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi noticed a small child. PM Modi saw a girl holding up a drawing she had done of him when he was speaking to a gathering. PM Modi gave her a shout-out, saying, “I’ve seen your sketch; you’ve done amazing work.”

PM Modi warned the girl that if she continued to stand like that, holding the drawing, she would become exhausted. “You’ve been standing like that for long, you’ll get tired,” he said. Additionally, PM Modi requested that the police present him with the sketch. He promised to write the girl a letter and requested her to write her address. After PM Modi’s shoutout, the audience cheered loudly.

This occurred during PM Modi’s speech at today’s “Vijay Sankalp” rally at Kanker, Chhattisgarh. PM Modi criticized the Congress during the event, alleging that the party is against a tribal person being the president of India. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) believes that all segments of society should gain from advancement and development. The Congress objected to the BJP’s historic decision to name a tribal family’s daughter as president, he added.

“The goal of the BJP is to make Chhattisgarh more distinct. The protection of tribal and backward people’s rights is the goal of the BJP. BJP wants to elevate Chhattisgarh to the status of one of the nation’s top states. Development and Congress cannot coexist,” Prime Minister Modi declared.

Campaigns for the next elections are already underway in Chhattisgarh, where assembly elections are scheduled for November 7 and November 17. On December 3, the election results will be made public.