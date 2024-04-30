Kharge calls out PM for his ‘mangalsutra’ remark

In a scathing attack on Narendra Modi, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge tore into the prime minister’s “negative campaign” in the Lok Sabha elections.

Kharge called out Modi for allegedly propagating falsehood with his mangalsutra remark. He said the prime minister’s oft-repeated slogan “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas” (Support of All, Development for All) stands exposed as instead of standing with everyone, he adopted the policies that have led to the erosion of inclusivity.

In an appeal to the electorate at an election rally in Chhattisgarh, Kharge told them to throw their lot behind the Congress, the party with a steadfast commitment to the welfare of the underprivileged and the preservation of democratic principles.

Advertisement

On the other hand, he said the BJP is trying to undermine the rights of farmers and marginalised communities.

Continuing his verbal assault on Modi and the BJP, the Congress president underscored the glaring disparity between Modi’s promises and his actions. Challenging Modi’s claims of fostering inclusive development, he questioned him on continually reaffirming his dedication to upholding the Constitution and safeguarding reservation policies.

Urging the voters to champion the cause of unity and uphold the sanctity of democratic values, he called the elections a crucial juncture in the nation’s trajectory where they need to beware of the BJP’s divisive agenda aimed at dismantling the rights of farmers and the marginalised.

Kharge called upon the voters to rebuff such divisive politics and cast their ballots in favour of unity and progress.

With barely seven seats left for polling in Chhattisgarh for the Lok Sabha elections scheduled on May 7, the political arena is charged in anticipation with the Congress and the BJP vying with each other for dominance.

Prior to Kharge’s rally, Rahul Gandhi orchestrated a compelling assembly in Bilaspur while sister Priyanka is poised to spearhead a prominent campaign in Korba on May 2.