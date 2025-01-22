PM likely to visit Mahakumbh on February 5, President on February 10

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit Mahakumbh Mela 2025 on February 5 while President Drapudi Murmu is expected to visit here on February 10 followed by

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is going to attend the fair on January 27 while it is expected that Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar will also be a part of the function on February 1.

Officials said here on Wednesday that on January 27, Amit Shah will participate in the Mahakumbh as per his schedule. He will take a holy dip in the Sangam before performing Ganga puja and hold a meeting with officials.

In view of the visit of the Union home minister, security agencies have increased vigil with special surveillance at major intersections and event venues of the city.

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar is scheduled to take a holy dip in the Sangam on February 1. Sources said the President is expected to attend major events during her visit. Administrative and security preparations are being strengthened to ensure smooth and safe visit of the dignitaries.

The number of pilgrims at the Makumbh is expected to increase in the coming days, with four major Shahi Snans taking place. The next major bathing dates include 29 January (Mauni Amavasya), 3 February (Basant Panchami), 12 February (Maghi Purnima) and 26 February (Mahashivratri).

According to Uttar Pradesh government data, more than 9.24 crore devotees took a dip in Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj on the 10th day of Mahakumbh.

As on January 22, more than 92 million people have already taken a dip in the holy confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna and the mysterious Saraswati.