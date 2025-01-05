Patanjali’s vision for a new era: 5 revolutions for Bharat and beyond

Patanjali Yogpeeth’s Chairman and renowned Yoga Guru, Swami Ramdev, along with Acharya Balkrishna, marked the 30th Foundation Day of the Patanjali organization on Sunday, January 5. Held at Patanjali Yogpeeth, the grand event witnessed the participation of over 6,000 key officials, celebrating three decades of dedicated service, discipline, and devotion.

During the event, Swami Ramdev reflected on Patanjali’s achievements and outlined its ambitious vision for the future. He declared that, following the success of the Yoga Revolution, Patanjali is poised to lead transformative revolutions in education, health, economics, intellectual-cultural spheres, and societal reform to achieve complete independence in these domains.

Advertisement

Swami Ramdev underscored the urgent need for a reformed education system in Bharat and globally, addressing moral, cultural, and ethical gaps. He lamented that up to 99 per cent of educated yet unemployed individuals lack cultural awareness and are trapped in addiction.

Advertisement

He envisioned an education system deeply rooted in Bharat’s traditions, integrating the study of the Vedas, Upanishads, and Sanatan Dharma with modern knowledge. “In the next five years, we will aim to connect 5 lakh schools with the Indian Education Board,” he said.

This system, he asserted, would foster leaders across fields, from spirituality to sciences, reclaiming Bharat’s position as the spiritual and intellectual leader of the world.

Swami Ramdev emphasized that health is a natural state and yoga is intrinsic to human nature. Patanjali is at the forefront of empowering individuals to prevent and heal diseases through yoga, Ayurveda, and advanced diagnostics.

With over 5,000 research professionals and 500 internationally published research papers, Patanjali continues to set benchmarks in healthcare innovation, leading a global revolution in natural and preventive healthcare.

“A self-reliant economy is the foundation of a self-reliant society,” Swami Ramdev asserted. He highlighted Patanjali’s contributions to Bharat’s economic independence through initiatives in education, healthcare, research, and indigenous product development.

Over the years, Patanjali has generated economic value exceeding ₹1 lakh crore, furthering the vision of economic self-reliance at both individual and societal levels.

Swami Ramdev stressed the need to preserve Bharat’s cultural identity while embracing scientific progress. Patanjali aims to integrate traditional wisdom with modern science, promoting Indian values and heritage globally.

Through dedicated research, education, and innovation, Patanjali strives to combat cultural erosion and strengthen Bharat’s intellectual and spiritual leadership on the global stage.

Addressing global challenges like poor nutrition, unhealthy lifestyles, and addiction, Swami Ramdev highlighted the importance of natural and sustainable living. He called for a shift towards organic food, yoga, and Ayurveda to foster a healthier, more conscious society.

“On the completion of 30 years, our resolve is to immerse the world in yoga and build ideal global citizens through character development,” he concluded.