Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami attends 62nd Akhil Bharatiya Shastrotsav at Patanjali

The Chief Minister emphasized that Indian culture and traditions are rooted in ancient scriptures, which encompass deep knowledge in science, yoga, medicine, mathematics, and philosophy. Indian scriptures are not just texts but a means to understand the mysteries of the universe. These scriptures contain profound principles that are reflected in modern science and knowledge, said Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami during the closing ceremony of the 62nd All India Shastrotsav Competition at Patanjali University on Friday.

He stressed that instead of merely preserving the research of sages as heritage, it is crucial to advance and develop it in a modern context. Advertisement Dhami said that just as the profound knowledge of Advaita Vedanta spread across India, the deep wisdom of Sanskrit and scriptures should reach national and global levels through this Shastrotsav. Advertisement

He urged for a practical approach to presenting Vedas and scriptures so that future generations develop interest and faith in them. During the closing ceremony, CM Dhami stated that the state government is taking special measures to promote Sanatan Dharma and the Indian knowledge tradition, ensuring that ancient Indian knowledge and science are globally recognized. He also highlighted the need to incorporate India’s rich Vedic wisdom more effectively into the education system, stating that if ancient knowledge is presented with a scientific perspective, it can be beneficial for all humanity. On this occasion, Yoga guru Baba Ramdev said that Sanskrit is not just a language but possesses the potential to lead the world. He emphasized that Sanatan Dharma and ancient Indian scriptures encompass all fields of knowledge, and therefore, efforts must be made to revive and establish the Indian knowledge tradition.

Calling the ‘Akhil Bharatiya Shastrotsav’ a confluence of Sanskrit and culture, he stated that all root languages originated from Sanskrit, and Indians should take pride in this heritage. During the event, Acharya Balkrishna, Vice-Chancellor of Patanjali University, described Sanskrit as the pride of pilgrimage and culture and elaborated on the importance of ancient Indian scriptures in human life.

He encouraged scholars, students, and followers of the Sanatan tradition to make continuous efforts to spread the significance of Vedas and scriptures to the masses. Former Chief Minister and Union Education Minister of Uttarakhand, Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’, also addressed the gathering, stating that Sanskrit is not an obsolete language but one that has the power to make a global impact. He asserted that Sanskrit contains all knowledge, science, and technology, and also mentioned Uttarakhand’s official recognition of Sanskrit as a state language, underscoring the state’s role in promoting Sanskrit globally. The event also featured an address by Prof. Srinivas Varkhedi, Vice-Chancellor of Central Sanskrit University, New Delhi, who shared valuable insights on Sanskrit, scriptures, and the Indian knowledge tradition. Participants from 30 states and union territories across the country were honored with awards in this Shastrotsav competition. The event was coordinated by Dr. Madhukeshwar Bhatt, while Dr. Pawan Vyas managed the stage proceedings. The closing ceremony was graced by prominent personalities, including Mahamandaleshwar Swami Punyanandgiri Maharaj, former Uttarakhand Cabinet Minister Swami Yatishwaranand Maharaj, Prof. Sukant Kumar Senapati, Vice-Chancellor of Shri Somnath Sanskrit University, Veraval, Gujarat, Prof. Prahlad R. Joshi, Vice-Chancellor of Kumar Bhaskar Varma Sanskrit University, Assam, Dr. Murli Manohar Pathak, Vice-Chancellor of Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri National Sanskrit University, New Delhi, Prof. Sadhvi Devpriya, Pro-Chancellor of Patanjali University, Prof. Mayank Kumar Agarwal, Pro-Vice Chancellor of Patanjali University, along with faculty members, officials, distinguished scholars.