Vedic chants resonate at Har Ki Pauri in Haridwar: 62nd ‘Akhil Bharatiya Shastrotsav’ creates history

The soothing flow of the Ganga, the golden hues of sunset, the shimmering glow of thousands of lamps, and the divine resonance of Vedic and scriptural chants—Har Ki Pauri in Haridwar once again bore witness to the unparalleled grandeur of Indian culture.

Organized by the Central Sanskrit University, New Delhi, and hosted by Patanjali University, the 62nd ‘Akhil Bharatiya Shastrotsav’ was a spectacular event that established India’s knowledge tradition on a global platform.

This was not merely a spiritual gathering; it was a historic moment where thousands of scholars and devotees from across the country came together for collective Shastra Shravan (scriptural recitation) and participated in the Ganga Aarti, setting a world record.

It felt as if this event was a direct manifestation of the penance and wisdom of India’s ancient sages.

As evening descended, the crimson sky, the gentle ripples of the Ganga reflecting the fading sun, and the vast congregation of devotees on the ghats created an atmosphere of divine festivity.

The first chime of the temple bells synchronized with the river’s rhythm, and as soon as the Vedic and scriptural recitations began, it seemed as if the entire universe swayed to the celestial melodies.

Hymns from the Rigveda, Yajurveda, Samaveda, and Atharvaveda, verses from the Upanishads, teachings from the Bhagavad Gita, and profound words from the Yoga Sutras blended into a divine symphony—an embodiment of spirituality, philosophy, and devotion.

Following the Shastra Shravan, as the Ganga Aarti commenced, the entire atmosphere was spellbound. Scholars, saints, and Acharyas held grand lamp arrays, temple bells and conch shells resonated in unison, the chants of ‘Har Har Gange’ filled the air, and thousands of floating lamps reflected in the river’s waters.

The sight was not merely a visual spectacle but an experience that touched the soul. It felt as if Mother Ganga herself was accepting the devotion of her worshippers.

This event was not just a festival but a step towards reconnecting with India’s ancient roots. It reaffirmed that Indian civilization, with its Vedic chants, yogic traditions, and Ayurvedic wisdom, continues to guide the world.

The grand celebration in Haridwar was not merely a one-day spiritual event but the dawn of a new cultural renaissance. As long as the Ganga flows and Vedic hymns resonate, this historic chapter of the All India Shastrotsav will be remembered.

“Vedas are our past and present”: Baba Ramdev

Speaking on the occasion, Patanjali University Chancellor and Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev emphasized that scriptures are not mere words but a nectar of wisdom.

He stated that as long as India embraces its Sanatan culture and traditions, the world will continue to experience peace and spirituality. Declaring his unwavering faith in Sanatan Dharma, he urged for a united and strong India. Ramdev further emphasized that the Vedas are not just history but also the present and the future of India.

Patanjali University’s Vice-Chancellor and Ayurveda scholar Acharya Balkrishna described the Shastra Shravan and Ganga Aarti as a remarkable event, stressing the importance of integrating Sanatan Dharma into daily life.

He asserted that the Vedas and scriptures are not just religious texts but a way of life, encompassing science, medicine, and philosophy, with the potential to guide the world.

Prof. Srinivas Varakhedi, Vice-Chancellor of Central Sanskrit University, hailed Patanjali University’s initiative as a world-record achievement. He highlighted that thousands of students recited scriptures in unison, setting a new global milestone. He also emphasized the need to revitalize Sanskrit, Vedas, and the Indian knowledge tradition.

Prof. Sadhvi Devpriya, Dean of Patanjali University, underscored the revival of Indian scriptures, stating that this event will serve as an inspiration for future generations and accelerate the propagation of Vedas, Upanishads, Ayurveda, and Yoga across the world.

