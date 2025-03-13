Ramdev reveals hidden ayurvedic gem: Chew THIS bitter leaf to cure piles fast!

In the world of Ayurveda, Baba Ramdev is known for bringing ancient remedies to the forefront. This time, he’s highlighting the incredible benefits of Nagdon, also known as Common Wormwood (Artemisia absinthium), a plant with a rich history in traditional medicine and brewing. Here, Ramdev primarily focuses on Nagdon’s benefits for piles, fissures, and fistula.

What is Nagdon?

Nagdon is not your typical plant. It has a variety of medicinal uses – ranging from antifungal and antimicrobial to neuroprotective and anthelmintic. Traditionally, it was employed in the addition of bitterness to liquor such as absinthe, vermouth, and bitters. Even in ancient English beers, wormwood was a widely used hop substitute.

Advertisement

Ramdev’s secret to healing

For three washed Nagdon leaves chewed on an empty stomach, says Ramdev, it can work wonders for the piles, fissures, and fistula-stricken. Yes, the taste may be bitter, but the results, he assures, are well worth it. For chronic piles, take Divya Triphala Churna or Divya Abhayarishta regularly before going to bed.

Advertisement

Moreover, Ramdev prescribes an acupressure method: massaging a particular spot close to the wrist to ease pain related to piles. He also stresses changes in diet, recommending individuals refrain from spicy food and avoid constipation by consuming more green leafy vegetables, particularly lauki (bottle gourd) juice, soup, or curry.

Scientific backing

Research identifies that the special terpenoids in wormwood render it a good natural insecticide. Research by Bailen et al. (2013) and Gonzalez-Coloma et al. (2013) demonstrates its capability to fight pests.

Additionally, a firm called EcoflorAgro has been investing heavily in mass cultivation of this crop, with expectations to commercialize its use for both agriculture and health.

Beyond piles: Other health benefits

Nagdon is not only used for piles treatment. It’s also known to help with digestion, enhance appetite, and treat infections such as Crohn’s disease and IgA nephropathy. In the ancient days, it was even said to cure halitosis when taken as wormwood beer.

Whereas today’s medicine largely relies on medication, traditional herbs such as Nagdon are now gaining popularity again, thanks to proponents like Ramdev.

Should you be facing piles or have digestive problems, this bitter leaf could very well be your home remedy.