On Baba Ramdev’s 30th Sanyas Diwas, Patanjali organises Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj katha

On the ocassion of Chaitra Navratri and Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev’s 30th ‘Sanyas Diwas’, the Patanjali Yogpeeth on Tuesday organised the narration of the saga of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj titled ‘Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Katha’ under the auspices of Shri Govinddev Giri Ji Maharaj at Yog Bhawan, Haridwar.

On the first day of the ‘Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Katha’, Baba Ramdev and Acharya Balakrishna paid homage to the Vyasa seat and requested Swami Govind Dev Giri Ji Maharaj to commence the saga.

In the Katha, Swami Govind Dev Giri Ji Maharaj stated that the coronation of Shivaji Maharaj was not just the coronation of a king but the finest golden moment in Indian history.

He proclaimed that the second golden moment in Indian history occurred on 22nd January 2024, with the consecration of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya.

He emphasized that at the age of 15, Chhatrapati Shivaji pledged to establish a Hindu empire. Despite facing numerous adversities and surrounded by enemies, he established a dominion of nearly 350 kilometers.

Speaking on the ocassion, Baba Ramdev said that before the British era, there was no district in our country without Gurukuls. Before 1818, 70% of the population in India was highly educated. The British destroyed India’s education system by imposing their own education policy upon us, erasing our glorious history and the saga of Indian rulers from the curriculum.

Ramdev said that there are two aspects of Sanatan Hindu Dharma – one is the tradition of ancient Indian knowledge, the lineage of sages, and the tradition of Vedas, which is our 1.96 billion years old cultural heritage, and the other is the valor and bravery of our ancestors.

He emphasized that Sanatan Dharma is eternal and does not require the support of anyone. However, when enemies attack the values and ideals of Sanatan Dharma, then Hinduism, the champion of national duty, like Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, is needed.

He highlighted that Chhatrapati Maharaj’s worship of Goddess Bhavani for 350 years kept the glory of his Sanatan intact while performing the national duty.

On the completion of 350 years of the glory of the Hindu empire, for the first time, the saga of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is being narrated from the Vyasa seat under the guidance of revered Swami Govind Dev Giri Ji Maharaj.

The purpose of this saga, as stated by Baba Ramdev, is to draw inspiration from the character of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and enhance the glory of undivided India.