Shivaji Maharaj conducted first surgical strike: Govind Dev Giri on day 7 of ‘Shivaji Maharaj katha’

India is already a world guru and thete is no need to make it a world guru, but the world will recognise this only when it’s Army is strong and citizens are prosperous, said Swami Govind Dev Giri Maharaj on the seventh day of “Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Katha” being organized at Patanjali University in Haridwar.

“Which country in the world will teach us what, what knowledge and guidance will it provide for humanity and spirituality, the world guru is none other than India. In today’s time, work cannot be done with money alone, but without money, big tasks come to a halt. This has been experienced by modern-day saints like revered Swami Ramdev Ji Maharaj and Acharya Balkrishna Ji Maharaj, who themselves have sought donations and carried out the work of human service and nation-building. But when the goal is big, similar means are necessary to fulfill it, and for gathering resources, there is a need for money. Then Patanjali began the endeavor for national service,” he said.

During the narration of the Shivaji Maharaj katha, he paid homage to the valor and bravery of the Maratha King, stating that what seemed almost impossible to everyone, Shivaji Maharaj accomplished that.”

“Shahistekhan was surrounded by armies worth lakhs within the Lal Mahal in Pune. Taking 258 Mavlas with him, how Shivaji Maharaj entered the fort and safely came out, was a miracle. Taking advantage of the chaos and darkness, Shahistekhan entered the janankhana and somehow saved his life but his fingers were cut off, and his son Fazal Khan was also killed. This was the country’s first surgical strike conducted by Shivaji Maharaj, in which 55 Mughals were killed and 6 Marathas attained martyrdom.”

The program was attended by senior members of the Patanjali group, including Padmasen Arya, Chancellor of Patanjali University, Prof. Mahavir Agrawal, Head of Human Welfare Department, Sadhvi Acharya Devapriya, Deputy Chancellor of Acharyakulam and Dr. Ritambhara, Chief Central Coordinator of Bharat Swabhiman among others.