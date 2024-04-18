‘Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Katha’ at Patanjali University concludes

The narration of ‘Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Katha’ being organised at Patanjali University on the ocassion of Chaitra Navratri, Ram Navami, and the 30th Sannyas Diwas of Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev, concluded on Thursday.

On the ocassion, Ramdev and his associate Acharya Balkrishna extended their best wishes to all the countrymen on the occasion of Ram Navami and, paid homage to the great Maratha king.

The katha was narrated by Swami Govind Dev Giri Ji Maharaj.

On the occasion of the conclusion of Shivaji Maharaj katha, Swami Govind Dev Giri said that Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj embodies all the virtues of the Ramayana and Mahabharata. Se

“After a thousand years of slavery, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was the first person who awakened the pride of India, envisioned the unity of all of India. His perspective was that all our pilgrimages should be liberated, and the pride of Hinduism should awaken within us all,” he said.

He thanked Baba Ramdev and the Patanjali family for organizing the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj katha and said that we are proud that the foundation of this Hindavi Swaraj was laid by Ramdev from Patanjali Yogapeeth.

In the program, Ramdev said that the purpose of this saga is that the valor, courage, and immense perseverance that Shivaji Maharaj showed awakened the feeling of nationalism in the hearts of the youth for the protection of the cow-mother and the construction of an undivided India.

“Such great personalities wake up the Sanatan Dharma within us and liberate this country from the slavery of education, diseases, economic, and sensual slavery. Along with the slavery of education imposed by Macaulay in 1835, we were also liberated from the slavery of diseases, pleasures, and economic and sensual enjoyment,” Ramdev said.

On this Ram Navami, Ramdev said, our resolution is that Ram Rajya comes in this nation and the values, ideals, and standards of Ram Rajya are established worldwide.

“Ram Rajya will come through the excellence of our conduct. Ram is the purity of our conduct, the divine power, and the worshiped deity. We are the offspring of Ram-Krishna and the sages. Ram is an ideal father, son, ruler, and ascetic.

In view of the first phase of voting for the Lok Sabha elections on Friday, Ramdev urges voters to vote in the interest of the nation.

“Vote 100% in the interest of the nation and vote for people connected to the roots of Sanatan Dharma. Choose a government that gives importance to heritage, development, culture, and prosperity. On one hand, we move forward with our culture, and on the other hand, if we choose a government capable of making this country the world’s largest economic and social power, then the dreams of all Indians will be fulfilled,” he added.