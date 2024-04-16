Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj katha day 8: Baba Ramdev calls for ‘educational freedom’

On the eighth day of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj katha being organized at Patanjali University in Haridwar, Swami Govind Dev Giri Ji Maharaj highlighted the secular ideology of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and said that he never demolished anyone’s place of worship, but rather transformed temples into prayer sites.

He emphasized the importance of historical evidence showcasing Shivaji Maharaj’s reinstatement of two temples in Tiruvannamalai.

“The essence lies in the fact that when the sentiments of many individuals intensify, our collective consciousness also awakens automatically. If these sentiments are intense, our collective emotions will be heightened, just as the Vedas elevate spiritual consciousness,” he said while narrating the saga of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

He explained how the birth of a great personality occurs and how those who bring a new direction to the world manifest.

“Great personalities gather like foam on the shore of the ocean. When waves rise in the ocean, they collide with the shore, dissolve, and then another wave comes. This cycle continues. Similarly, when there is collision among thoughts and emotions in the hearts of many people, sometimes for generations, then great personalities are born,” he said.

Speaking on the occasion, Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev mentioned the five movements and emphasized that while the movement for political independence has been completed, it is now time for the movement for medical freedom.

“The global recognition of Patanjali Wellness, Yogagram, Niramyam, and Patanjali Yoga Peeth will elevate the prestige of Maharishi Charak and Maharishi Sushruta not only in India but globally. He stated that now there will be no other pathies; all pathiea will follow Ayurveda, with Ayurveda being supreme. Being a servant is a matter of great fortune, and we are fortunate to have received servitude to the Supreme Being and the Guru. The world’s guru is India; all other countries should follow India.

“In addition there is a significant movement for educational freedom. The British enacted laws in a haphazard manner, which the country is now paying for. Some have been amended, but some amendments are still pending. It is now time to repeal the Indian Education Act of 1835, which will be accomplished through the Indian Education Board, Patanjali University, Patanjali Ayurved College, Patanjali Gurukulam, and Acharyakulam,” he added.