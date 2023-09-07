New Delhi G20 Summit Live Updates: Leaders from 18 members countries and special invitees have started arriving in Delhi to attend the G20 Summit being held in Delhi’s Bharat Mandapam auditorium from September 9 to 10. The G20 Summit 2023 is being held under India’s presidency. The two-day G20 will be attended by several top international leaders including US President Joe Biden, UK PM Rishi Sunak, French President Emanuel Macron, and heads of states of 15 members countries. Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin have decided to skip the summit for unknown reasons. US President Biden is scheduled to arrive on Friday and will hold a bilateral meeting with PM Modi. Meanwhile, Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth has arrived in Delhi on a special invitation to attend the G20 Summit.

Here are the live updates on New Delhi G20 Summit 2023:

11:55 AM: Secretary-General of the United Nations Antonio Guterres on India’s pitch to include African Union into G20: “The UN has a very solid partnership with the African Union. Africa has a serious problem of representation in today’s international institutions. When they were created, the African continent had few independent countries. Most of the countries were still under colonial regimes…I’m strongly supportive of the presence of an African country, at least as a permanent member of the Security Council, that I consider it is essential to reform Africa to have a stronger participation. I would be very happy to see the African Union as a member of the G20,” ANI quoted him as saying.

11:30 AM: Security checks underway in Raj Ghat area: Preparations & security checks underway in Delhi for the upcoming G20 Summit that is scheduled to be held here on September 9-10.

#WATCH | Preparations & security checks underway in Delhi for the upcoming G20 Summit that is scheduled to be held here on September 9-10. (Visuals from Raj Ghat area) pic.twitter.com/p2DjLaiZ80 — ANI (@ANI) September 7, 2023

11:05 AM: Where will top world leaders stay in Delhi: US President Joe Biden will arrive on Friday and he will stay at ITC Maurya. Shangri La hotel has been booked for UK PM Rishi Sunak, while Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will stay in The Lalit Hotel. The Chinese delegation-led by Premier Li-Qiang will be staying in the Taj Hotel.

11:00 AM: A special note from Prime Minister Modi: Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ – these two words capture a deep philosophy. It means ‘the world is one family’. This is an all-embracing outlook that encourages us to progress as one universal family, transcending borders, languages, and ideologies. During India’s G20 Presidency, this has translated into a call for human-centric progress. Read Full Article Here

10:45 AM: Round-the-clock security in Delhi: Massive security arrangements have been made by the Delhi Police in the national capital ahead of the G20 Summit. Foot march and patrolling drills are being carried out by Delhi police personnel. Earlier in the day, Indian Army conducted anti-sabotage mock drill in several areas, including the venues and hotels, where guests will stay during the two-Day summit. READ FULL STORY HERE

10:35 AM: Mauritius PM arrives in Delhi: Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth has arrived in Delhi for the G20 Summit. Mauritius is not part of the G20 but Jugnauth will attend the event as a special invitee.

#WATCH | Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth arrives in Delhi for the G20 Summit that will be held here on September 9-10. pic.twitter.com/y0xbUdhupN — ANI (@ANI) September 7, 2023

10:30 AM: G20 Member Countries: Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, United Kingdom, and the United States and the European Union are the permanent members of the G20 also know as Group of 20.