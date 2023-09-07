Joe Biden, Justin Trudeau, Anthony Albanese stay arrangement for G-20 summit

In New Delhi, leaders from the Group of 20 (G20) major economies will gather to try to find solutions to some of the world’s most pressing issues amid a significant geopolitical rift over the conflict in Ukraine that threatens advancement on multiple international fronts.

India, which is leading the group this year, has gone all out, utilising drones to survey the nation’s capital, murals, and massive langur cutouts to scare away monkeys.

Rishi Sunak, on his first official visit to India as the Prime Minister of Britain, will occupy a room at the Shangri La.

The 43-year-old lauded PM Modi’s leadership and claimed that India was the “right country at the right time” before to the summit.

The Chinese delegation will be led by Premier Li Qiang, clearly signalling that President Xi Jinping won’t be there and eliminating the possibility of a meeting with Biden.

Since the first G20 summit, which took place in 2008, this will be the first time a Chinese president has been absent; however, Xi attended virtually in 2020 and 2021 during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Taj Hotel in Delhi will serve as the delegation’s home base.

Joe Biden, the President of the United States, will land in New Delhi and stay at the ITC Maurya. On Friday, he will meet in-person with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss the transition to clean energy and climate change.

Before heading to New Delhi for the G20 conference on Saturday and Sunday, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will visit Indonesia to take part in the ASEAN conference. He’ll be residing there, at The Lalit Hotel.

Anthony Albanese, the prime minister of Australia, will travel to India as part of a three-nation tour that will also take him to Indonesia and the Philippines. He will be residing at the Imperial Hotel during the G20 Summit.